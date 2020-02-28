Officials Discuss New York District Projects

Image source: Congressman Lee Zeldin

Congressman Lee Zeldin yesterday held a meeting with the Army Corps of Engineers, including Commander of the New York District of the Army Corps, Colonel Thomas Asbery.

Yesterday, I met with the Army Corps to reiterate the gratitude for their 24/7 operations all up and down our shores. For example, three of the area’s dredging projects West of Shinnecock Inlet, Westhampton Beach and Point O’ Woods and Ocean Bay Park are all on pace to be completed prior to the contracted completion date,” said Congressman Zeldin.

He also added that the speed at which these massive projects are moving is truly incredible and it is thanks to the Army Corps’ tireless work.

Congressman Zeldin continued “Additionally, the ambitious Fire Island to Montauk Point (FIMP) Project covering 83 miles of coastline, almost entirely in NY-1, has now entered the design phase while concurrently going through the final approvals necessary to launch this large construction effort, now estimated at $1.7 billion in federal funds, to massively rebuild our coastline.”

My message to the Army Corps of Engineers has and continues to be thank you for everything you are currently working on and will work on going forward on behalf of my constituents and district,” concluded Congressman Zeldin.

 

