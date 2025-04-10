Back to overview
Comment period open for the New York District Dredged Material Management Plan



April 10, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York District, has announced the start of a 30-day public comment period for the 2025 Dredged Material Management Plan Update.

Photo courtesy of USACE

The New York District (NYD) is responsible for maintaining the Federal navigation channels within the Port of New York and New Jersey. Maintenance of these channels via periodic dredging to authorized dimensions is critical to safeguarding commercial and recreational navigation within the port.

NYD is committed to environmentally and economically sound management of maintenance dredging material as defined by applicable laws, regulations, and policies.

A Dredged Material Management Plan (DMMP) is a long-term strategic plan for the placement of material to be dredged from Federal, State and local [new and existing] channels.

DMMP ensures that there is adequate placement capacity to properly manage dredged material in an environmentally and economically acceptable manner.

The comment period on the New York District DMMP runs from April 7, 2025, to May 7, 2025.

