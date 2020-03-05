Seahouses Main Pier Restored

zoom Image source: Northumberland Council

Work is complete on the restoration of the main pier in Seahouses after a multi-million pound improvement project, informs the Northumberland County Council.

The £3m scheme, which was led by the Council and fully funded by the Environment Agency, involved the whole pier being “re-skinned” to ensure it remained in good condition for years to come.

According to the Council, the works, which started last summer, were done in an extremely sensitive marine conservation area and every effort made to prevent or minimize any adverse environmental impacts.

Councillor Nick Oliver, the council’s representative on the Regional Flood and Coastal Committee, said: “This is an excellent example of partnership working on a key sea defense infrastructure which protects homes and businesses in the harbor area from flood risk from the sea.”

Between 2015 and 2021 there is approximately £15m of Flood Defense Grant in aid (FDGiA) being invested across Northumberland, which will help to protect around 2,300 homes.