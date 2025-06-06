Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Minister Hardy: Reforms to bolster flood protection for communities

Minister Hardy: Reforms to bolster flood protection for communities

Coastal Erosion
June 6, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

New proposals to accelerate the construction of flood schemes and protect thousands of homes and businesses in the nation’s cities and rural areas from the risks of flooding have been unveiled earlier this week by Floods Minister Emma Hardy.  

photo courtesy of Emma Hardy MP fb

A simpler, transparent approach will replace the current complex and labour-intensive process of applying for funding, which disproportionately affects councils with less resources. 

The proposals will make it easier for authorities, including councils, to bid for central government funding. This will benefit poorer councils who have less resource to commit to the application process, the officials said. 

These proposals will also ensure money is distributed more effectively across the country – including for rural and coastal communities. 

And faster applications will help speed up delivery of vital schemes – crucial to boosting the country’s preparedness for extreme weather events. 

Floods Minister Emma Hardy said: “Councils have struggled for years with securing money for flood defenses due to a complex and archaic application process. Dealing with the impacts of flooding gets in the way of growth for businesses and can be devastating for hard-working families.”

“That is why, as part of our Plan for Change, this Government is reforming how flood funds are distributed to protect businesses, rural and coastal communities as we invest over £2.65 billion in flood defenses across the country.”

Minister Hardy also set out how the government will fully fund the first £3 million of proposed flood and coastal erosion projects, giving a crucial boost to schemes. For remaining costs above this, schemes would only need to secure 10% of the remaining costs from other sources, such as private investment, as the government would cover the rest. 

Related news

List of highlighted news articles