Dredging Under the Centerm Expansion Project to End Next Month

Image source: Vancouver Fraser Port Authority

This month, dredging work in the area around Vancouver Container Terminal will continue, informs the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority.

In their latest update on the Centerm Expansion Project, the port authority announced that they have received federal approval to continue dredging in the western expansion until April 5, 2020.

Dredging in the western expansion will continue until April 5, 2020 to create new land for the terminal. Dredging in the eastern expansion area was completed in February. Work will take place 24 hours a day, 7 days a week,” the update said.

The port authority is building the Centerm Expansion Project to help meet anticipated near-term demand for containers shipped through the Port of Vancouver.

The design and construction contract for this expansion project was awarded to the Centennial Expansion Partners (CXP), a joint venture between Dragados Canada, Jacob Brothers Construction and Fraser River Pile & Dredge (GP) Inc. (FRPD).

The expansion of this terminal – expected to be substantially complete late-2021 – will expand the terminals design capacity to 1.5 million TEUs per year, an increase of two-thirds of its current capacity. The project also includes the remodelling of the accesses to the terminal.

 

