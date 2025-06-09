PPA allocates $7.1M for Amandayehan Port expansion, dredging included

Back to overview
Business development
June 9, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) has allocated Php410 million ($7.1 million) for the expansion and modernization of Amandayehan Port in Basey, Samar.

photo courtesy of PPA

The port now serves as alternate gateway to San Juanico Bridge, closed to vehicles exceeding the 3-ton gross weight limit since mid-May.

These initiatives, with a total value of Php410 million from the PPA’s Corporate Operating Budget, underscore our commitment to strengthening inter-island connectivity and supporting the economic growth of the Province of Leyte and the broader Eastern Visayas region,” said PPA general manager, Jay Daniel Santiago.

Of the total, Php100 million ($1.8 million) will be used for dredging works, and Php200 million for physical expansion, enabling it to handle more vessels and cargo volume.

PPA said that another Php100 million will be used to install 14 navigational buoys for safer vessel passage, especially at night or during inclement weather, and will form part of the agency’s broader maritime infrastructure improvements in Eastern Visayas.

The PPA is now also finalizing the turnover of the Amandayehan Port from the Local Government Unit (LGU) before the year ends to further equip the port for this transition and future larger operations. 

