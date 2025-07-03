Back to overview
TTI Algeciras submits major expansion plan to APBA

Business development
July 3, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

TTI Algeciras, jointly owned by HMM (50% plus 1 share) and CMA CGM Group (50% minus 1 share), has submitted its €150 million expansion project to Autoridad Portuaria Bahía de Algeciras – Port of Algeciras, Spain.

photo courtesy of TTI ALGECIRAS

This expansion is set to enable the terminal to increase its annual throughput by up to 500,000 TEU, raising its total handling capacity to 2.1 million TEU.

Also, the investment will extend the terminal’s concession period until 2065, reinforcing the company’s long-term commitment to the port.

Alonso Luque, CEO of TTI Algeciras, said: “This expansion is the natural evolution of more than a decade of steady growth with operational and commercial excellence.”

“The project not only adds much-needed physical capacity but also positions us to take on new service opportunities and larger vessels, while maintaining the flexibility and efficiency that have defined our terminal from the beginning.”

Situated on the European shore of the Strait of Gibraltar, TTI Algeciras is a strategic terminal for its main shareholders: South Korean shipping line HMM and, since February 2021, the CMA CGM Group, a global player in sea, land, air, and logistics solutions.

