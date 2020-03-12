Van Oord Signs MOU Indonesia

Image source: Van Oord

PT Pengerukan Indonesia (the dredging subsidiary of IPC) and PT Van Oord Indonesia have a long track record of successfully executing projects together.

The two parties have signed a MOU which aims to explore further cooperation and partnering on dredging projects in Indonesia, especially at the ports under management of IPC.

The MOU was signed by Pak Wahyu Hardiyanto – Direktur Utama (President Director) and Mark van der Hoeven (Van Oord).

According to Wahyu, the companies agreed to explore opportunities for cooperation in implementing several reclamation projects and dredging several ports in Indonesia.

With their competence, experience, equipment and methods, we are optimistic that the work on the dredging or reclamation project can be more effective and efficient in terms of cost and work time,” Wahyu explained.

 

