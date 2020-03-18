Building with Nature Concept in Indonesia

Image source: Wetlands International

Indonesian and Dutch water experts – during the recent seminars in Jakarta and Surabaya –  discussed options to integrate the concept of Building with Nature in future infrastructural projects in Indonesia.

The seminars took place on 10 and 12 March and were part of a trade mission and a state visit by Dutch King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima to Indonesia.

While the reality of grey infrastructure schemes still dominate the thinking and spending for climate proofing globally, Indonesia has taken leadership since 2012 in embracing the Building with Nature approach through a project to reduce coastal erosion along the North coast of Java.

At both seminars, scaling up of these BWN-pilot projects was one of the key issues.

According to Wetlands International bilateral collaboration on Building with Nature can help Indonesia to work towards climate adaptive cities and coastal areas and become a pioneer in coastal resilience.

