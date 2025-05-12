Back to overview
Cape to Cape resilience project – Inverloch on-ground works

Beach Nourishment
May 12, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

DEECA – Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action (Victoria) has published their latest update about the Cape to Cape Resilience Project.

Photo courtesy of DEECA

The Cape to Cape Resilience Plan has identified dune reconstruction and beach nourishment as the first action in the adaptation pathway to maintain the significant natural and community values of Inverloch Surf Beach.

DEECA was awarded funding of $3.3 million through the Australian Government’s Coastal Estuarine Risk Mitigation Program to commence on-ground works at Surf Beach. The funding is being used for dune reconstruction and beach nourishment capital works, associated designs and approvals.

This project is a large scale, engineered restoration project which aims to rebuild part of the lost sand dune, with the long-term aim of creating safe access to the beach from the Surf Life Saving Club building and Surf Parade.

Following the recent sand sourcing study, dredging investigations and modelling, it is recommended that sand for the nourishment is sourced from within Anderson Inlet.

