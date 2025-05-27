Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Senator Liccardo calls on White House to restore coastal infrastructure funding

Senator Liccardo calls on White House to restore coastal infrastructure funding

Coastal Erosion
May 27, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

California Congressman Sam Liccardo is calling on the White House to restore funds that help address coastal erosion.

photo courtesy of Congressman Sam Liccardo fb

Last week, Liccardo held a news conference at the Pacifica boardwalk, along with Pacifica Mayor Sue Beckmeyer to announce new legislation that would restore what he called a critical program.

Pacifica has already endured the severe impacts of coastal erosion. As we navigate a future of climate-induced natural disasters, we need every penny of prevention, such as Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) funding, to avoid the painfully pricey pound of cure,” said Liccardo.

“Instead, Trump stranded vulnerable communities like Pacifica when he froze BRIC funding needed for Pacifica’s Beach Boulevard and many other critical projects.”

Last month, the Trump administration canceled a FEMA grant program designed to boost infrastructure called Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC).

