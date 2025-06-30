Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Queensland: Strengthening coastal defenses and building resilient communities

Queensland: Strengthening coastal defenses and building resilient communities

Coastal Erosion
June 30, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

More than a dozen transformative coastal projects have secured vital funding to protect communities and tackle emerging shoreline threats, the Queensland Government said. 

photo courtesy of sunshinecoast.qld.gov.au

The QCoast2100 program is jointly funded by the Queensland and Australian Governments under the Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA) as part of more than $152 million from the Efficiencies Funding Program 2023-24, supporting priority disaster resilience and mitigation projects across Queensland.  

Fifteen key projects managed by twelve local governments will receive a share in $5.11 million.   

The latest round of funding aims to support coastal hazard resilience projects, bolster coastal defenses and address emerging risks associated with coastal communities, the Government said.  

One key project being funded is Sunshine Coast Council’s Diamond Head seawall at Golden Beach, which aims to protect the community from the rapidly developing tidal breakthrough on Bribie Island through the construction of a 500-metre seawall.  

Federal Minister for Emergency Management, Kristy McBain, said that the funding would help councils deliver practical, on the ground solutions to protect vulnerable coastal areas now and into the future. 

This is about making sure local governments have the tools they need to plan, prepare and respond to the real impacts communities are already seeing along our coastlines,” Minister McBain said. 

“We’re working closely with state and local governments to boost coastal resilience and support long term adaptation to climate change. 

“These are smart, targeted investments that will help safeguard lives, properties and critical infrastructure from worsening coastal hazards.” 

Minister for the Environment and Tourism, Andrew Powell, also added that the QCoast2100 program supports local governments in mitigating risks such as sea erosion, storm tide inundation and sea level rises linked to climate change.    

Related news

List of highlighted news articles