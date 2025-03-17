Back to overview
Jan De Nul launches European research project DuneFront

Jan De Nul launches European research project DuneFront

Coastal Protection
March 17, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Jan De Nul Group, together with its partners, has launched the DuneFront — a new European research project that leads the way for using nature-based coastal protection across Europe and beyond.

Photo courtesy of Glenn Strypsteen

Traditional coastal protection systems, such as concrete seawalls and dikes, are increasingly proving inadequate against the growing threat posed by climate change.

Rising sea levels, more intense storms, and accelerated coastal erosion demand new, adaptive solutions. One such innovation is the dune-dike solution, a hybrid system that pairs the natural buffering capacity of sand dunes with the strength of engineered dikes.

This approach offers an adaptable and sustainable means of coastal protection, allowing nature to play a key role in shielding coastlines from extreme weather while also supporting local ecosystems.

Across Europe, regions vulnerable to the impacts of sea-level rise are adopting these nature-based solutions, recognizing that they offer long-term protection with fewer environmental downsides than traditional hard infrastructure.

Discover more about the innovative dune-dike solution, the DuneFront.

