Damen CSD350 Working in Cape Jaffa Marina

Kingston District Council and Cape Jaffa Development Company have begun dredging at the Cape Jaffa Marina.

“We are now a week into our dredging campaign and works are progressing well with no anticipated delays at this stage,” the Council said.

A significant campaign to dredge the marina channel back to ‘as constructed’ depth of -3.5 AHD started on Tuesday 10th March.

For the project, the officials are using Damen cutter suction dredger CSD350.

It is anticipated that the required dredging may take between two (2) to four (4) weeks to be completed.