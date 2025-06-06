Back to overview
All set for Port Neill Boat Ramp dredging work

Dredging
June 6, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Earlier this week, the District Council of Tumby Bay (SA) announced that site establishment works are nearing completion at the Port Neill Boat Ramp.

Photo courtesy of the District Council of Tumby Bay

According to the Council, dredging operations are anticipated to commence by this week, subject to suitable weather and tidal conditions.

This stage of the project follows the completion of dredging at Tumby Bay Marina. Dredging in Port Neill will remove accumulated sediments and restore design water depth to allow safe access at all tide states for recreational and emergency services users.

The contractor, Southern Ocean Dive and Marine, is expected to complete dredging operations at Port Neill Boat Ramp by the end of June 2025.

Tumby Bay Marina boat ramp will remain open throughout the dredging works at Port Neill to ensure ongoing marine access for the community.

