Multi-Cat Dredger Stour Busy in Portsmouth

The Queen’s Harbor Master Portsmouth has just announced that a routine maintenance dredging scheme within the Heritage Area of HMNB Portsmouth, to the north of HMS Warrior, is currently underway.

The vessel conducting this task is the 26.7m multi-cat dredger Stour, displaying the appropriate signals when conducting her operations.

The spoil will be loaded into one of two 44.1m self propelled split hopper barges Nab or Needles for disposal to the Nab spoil Ground.

“Operations will be conducted daily between 06:00 and 21:00 Monday to Friday but with the option to work weekends if bad weather is a factor,” according to their official announcement.

It is expected that this dredging program will be completed by late March 2020.