ORN Wins $24 Million Gulf Coast Contracts

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (ORN) yesterday announced contract awards totaling approximately $24 million.

According to ORN, the Company’s Marine segment has been awarded two separate contracts to construct energy-related infrastructure on the Gulf Coast.

These projects enhance the backlog of our marine operations and position our resources well to maximize utilization,” said Mark Stauffer, Orion’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

Despite recent concerns over the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, we remain highly confident in the long-term fundamentals of our end markets,” Mr. Stauffer concluded.

Both projects will commence in the first quarter and be completed before the end of the year.

 

