City of Gold Coast begins Surfers Paradise Sand Backpass Campaign

July 2, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The City of Gold Coast has started the 2025 Surfers Paradise Sand Backpass Campaign, a beach nourishment activity that is crucial to the long-term restoration and resilience of Gold Coast beaches.

photo courtesy of City of Gold Coast

The sand backpass system will help mitigate erosion to protect beach amenity and coastal infrastructure on our northern beaches,” said Mayor Tom Tate.

The main purpose of this project is to create a healthier coastal ecosystem by restoring natural sand levels and reducing the risk of future damage during storms.

Following Tropical Cyclone Alfred, all Gold Coast beaches are once again accessible but the full restoration of sand volumes and coastal protection particularly dunes and infrastructure are expected to take until at least 2028, added Tate.

The sand backpass campaign started last week and is set to continue until December 2025, depending on weather.

