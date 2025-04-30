Back to overview
Hard slog to restore Gold Coast beaches continues

Beach Nourishment
April 30, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Beach restoration and protection works are continuing in Surfers Paradise with installing geoboxes into the dunes near View Avenue, the City of Gold Coast said.

photo courtesy of goldcoast.qld.gov.au

Work has begun to install the large sand-filled textile boxes which will help shield the foreshore from future high tide and damaging swell conditions.

Our beaches are one of our greatest assets and our crews have been working hard since Tropical Cyclone Alfred to restore them,” Acting Mayor Mark Hammel said.

The new measures will not only provide an extra layer of protection, but also support the natural restoration of the beaches as sand replenishment from the dredge continues and vulnerability is reduced, the City added.

The works will be conducted between View Avenue and Trickett Street.

