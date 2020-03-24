CPRA Unveils This Year’s Recipients of CSAP

The Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority of Louisiana (CPRA) has announced this year’s recipients of its annual Coastal Science Assistantship Program (CSAP).

CSAP enables faculty members of Louisiana institutions to fund Master of Science students enrolled full-time at Louisiana colleges and universities who are involved in research relevant to Louisiana coastal protection and restoration efforts.

This year’s faculty recipients are:

  • Mead Allison, Tulane. Sedimentary aspects of land-building in the Fort St. Phillip Crevasse Complex
  • Giulio Mariotti, LSU. Mud settling velocity in Barataria Bay: A crucial (yet neglected) parameter for marsh evolution
  • Tracy Quirk, LSU. Factors influencing subsurface wetland dynamics in coastal Louisiana: Implications for wetland response to sea-level rise and restoration
  • Carol Wilson, LSU. Time-varying rates of organic and inorganic mass accumulation in Louisiana marshes and relation to sea-level change

The CPRA awards, which fund a three-year period of study, are intended to support academic research that will improve the planning, design and construction of coastal restoration projects, thus contributing to CPRA’s overall success.

 

