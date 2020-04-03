USACE Galveston District Awards $16.9M Port Arthur Contract

zoom Photo by USACE Galveston District

On March 30, USACE Galveston District awarded a $16.9 million contract to Great Lakes Environmental and Infrastructure LLC of Rocklin, California, for repairs and raises to the Port Arthur Coastal Storm Risk Management System.

“This contract is a major milestone for the Sabine Pass to Galveston Bay, Texas Coastal Storm Risk Management and Ecosystem Restoration project as the first contract to move dirt,” said Charles Wheeler, USACE Galveston District project manager.

“The contract will reconstruct and raise approximately 1.1 miles of levee embankment on the Port Arthur and Vicinity Levee System and repair 5 different locations for levee embankment slope failures, which were a result of prior storm events”

According to Wheeler, work is scheduled to begin in April 2020, with an estimated completion by August 2021.

“This is the first of many construction contracts to be awarded to support the Sabine Pass to Galveston Bay Project,” said Jeffrey Neill, chief of contracting with USACE Galveston District.

USACE Galveston District is partnering with Jefferson County Drainage District No. 7 to raise, construct, or reconstruct the existing earthen levee and floodwall Coastal Storm Risk Management System in Port Arthur and Vicinity.