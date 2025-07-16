Back to overview
Home Dredging Today West Texas Beach nourishment project set for September

West Texas Beach nourishment project set for September

Beach Nourishment
July 16, 2025, posted by Zlatan Hrvacevic

‍Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham has announced the commencement of The Continuing Authorities Program Section 204 (CAP 204) West Texas Beach Nourishment Project, which will be executed through a partnership between the Texas General Land Office (GLO), the City of Galveston and the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers.

Photo courtesy of GLDD

The CAP 204 project will use dredged sand from the Galveston Ship Channel to renourish roughly 1.8 miles of Galveston beachfront, from Sunbather Lane to 11-Mile Road.

Through our partnership with the City of Galveston and the Army Corps of Engineers, the GLO will help dramatically reduce the erosion rate at West Galveston Beach, which threatens the beach’s recreational opportunities, wildlife habitats, and storm resilience,” said Commissioner Buckingham. “The project will utilize beach-quality dredge material from the Galveston Ship Channel to build the beach back stronger, making a resource that would have otherwise been discarded into a solution that supports Texas’ economic interests and environmental stewardship.”

With erosion rates approaching seven feet per year on the west end, this project is essential to protecting our shoreline, homes, and infrastructure,” City Manager Brian Maxwell said. “By partnering with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Texas General Land Office, and the Park Board, we’re turning what would have been discarded dredge material into a meaningful investment in our future.”

In June 2025, after recognizing the urgent need to address significant erosion along the island’s west end, the City of Galveston formally requested assistance from USACE to explore long-term solutions, which included a feasibility study that showed the overall cost and scope of the project and determined federal interest.

These ‘beneficial use’ beach nourishment projects are environmentally and economically responsible ways to use the dredged material from our routine maintenance to benefit local communities,” said USACE Galveston District Public Affairs Chief Carlos Gomez. “They also improve eroded coastlines by adding more buffer zones to protect our coastal communities against severe storms.”

USACE will oversee the project’s construction efforts through Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Company as the contracting partner. An estimated 717,000 cubic yards of dredge material will be placed along the shoreline. The active construction is scheduled to begin in September 2025.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles