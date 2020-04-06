Dredging for Sustainable Infrastructure Course in Nootdorp

zoom Image source: CEDA

For professionals involved in dredging-related activities for water infrastructure development, CEDA and IADC will host the Dredging for Sustainable Infrastructure Course on December 1 & 2 in Hotel Van der Valk Den Haag in Nootdorp, near to Den Haag, the Netherlands.

The course is based on the associations’ flagship guidebook with the same title.

At this 2-day course, participants will learn how to achieve dredging projects that fulfill primary functional requirements while adding value to the natural and socio-economic systems by acquiring an understanding of these systems in the context of dredging as well as stakeholder engagement throughout a project’s development, said CEDA.

This course is based on the CEDA-IADC guidebook Dredging for Sustainable Infrastructure which was published in 2018.

Experienced lecturers will inform about the latest thinking and approaches, explain methodologies and techniques as well as demonstrate – through numerous practical examples – how to implement this information in practice with challenging workshops and case studies.