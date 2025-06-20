CEDA Dredging Days 2026 – Call for Papers

Back to overview
Dredging
June 20, 2025, posted by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The CEDA Technical Papers Committee is inviting interested parties to contribute to the Dredging Days conference programme and submit abstracts for presentations.

Photo courtesy of Boskalis

The CEDA Dredging Days 2026 conference, taking place from 11-13 May at A Room with a ZOO, in the splendidly charming Antwerp ZOO, founded in 1844, clearly offers opportunities to explore and discuss “the zoo out there” in many ways.

Literally, by going out into the zoo and taking flora and fauna as the backdrop for interactive sessions, and metaphorically, by exploring and discussing what challenges and uncertainties the dredging industry is facing, as a result of the renewed raw geopolitical reality.

Combine this with fun elements like impersonating characteristic animals in a role play, and CEDA is set for an inspiring and dynamic event.

Paper sessions and interactive sessions will alternate, with classic and new topics. To name a few: Building with Nature, decarbonisation, dredging technology, environmental effects, AI and data.

The Organising Committee is designing the Dredging Days 2026 programme to be attractive for everyone across the dredging community: both technical and commercial oriented individuals, young professionals and seniors alike.

Abstracts (maximum 300 words) should be submitted by Tuesday, September 30, 2025. For a list of topics and other details, please visit the CEDA Dredging Days 2026 website.

