Report Signed for Loxahatchee River Restoration Project

The Chief of Engineers and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers signed a key ecosystem restoration report April 8, 2020, that allows Congress to consider the project for future authorization.

Lt. Gen. Todd T. Semonite, Chief of Engineers and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, signed the Chief of Engineers Report for the Loxahatchee River Watershed Restoration Project (LRWRP).

The project, part of the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan (CERP), is the culmination of a planning effort that the Jacksonville District began in 2015 with the support of the South Florida Water Management District and other representatives from federal, state, local, and tribal governments, stakeholder groups, and the public at large.

“Moving the Loxahatchee River Watershed Restoration Project to the next stage is a big step forward for the people of Palm Beach and Martin Counties,” said Col. Andrew Kelly, Jacksonville District commander.

The project area includes approximately 753 square miles located in central and northern Palm Beach County and southern Martin County.

“We are seeing movement on multiple projects that we and our partners have been working on for many years, and milestones like the signing of the Chief’s Report for a crucial project like the Loxahatchee River Watershed Restoration Project is a testament to the strong relationships we’ve maintained with our stakeholders through the long planning process,” added Kelly.

The Loxahatchee River Watershed Restoration Project Chief’s Report will undergo additional review by the Secretary of the Army (Civil Works) and the Office of Management and Budget. It will be formally transmitted to Congress upon completion of those reviews.