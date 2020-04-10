Improving Energy Product Transportation Throughout at Corpus Christi Port

Image source: Callan

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) has just released more info about their $97.9 million construction contract, awarded to Callan Marine earlier this week, to complete the second phase of the four phase Corpus Christi Ship Channel Improvement Project.

The project increases the channel depth from -47 feet Mean Lower Low Water (MLLW) to -54 ft MLLW, and widens the channel to 530 feet with an additional 400 feet of barge shelves.

This second contract award follows the completion of Contract 1, which Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company, LLC. (GLDD) completed on time in March 2020, deepening and widening the CCSC from the Gulf of Mexico to Harbor Island.

Contract 2 will deepen and widen the Corpus Christi Ship Channel from Harbor Island to 2.7 miles past the LA Quinta Junction and includes Ingleside where three large crude export marine terminal operators – Buckeye Partners, Moda Midstream, and Flint Hills Resources – will directly benefit.

“This contract is vital for us to continue the deepening and widening of the existing Corpus Christi Ship Channel. The work will improve energy product transportation throughout at the Port of Corpus Christi by allowing larger vessels more efficient access, which will boost the economic competitive advantage and energy security of the United States for decades to come,” said Colonel Timothy Vail, USACE Galveston District Commander.

The Port of Corpus Christi has advocated for the advancement of this landmark project for the past 30 years. In February, the Administration released its proposed fiscal year 2021 President’s Budget, which included over $100 million in the USACE Civil Works Division for Coastal Navigation Construction for the project.

To date, the Corpus Christi Ship Channel Improvement Project has already received nearly $150 million in federal appropriations, and the Port of Corpus Christi has accelerated an additional $150 million of its own cost share portion capital to progress the project.

