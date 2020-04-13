VIDEO: Model Complex Sediment Transport Processes and Shoreline Morphology

MIKE by DHI Software has just released this interesting video named ‘Model complex sediment transport processes and shoreline morphology’.

The erosion and deposition of sand creates challenges for those tasked with beach development and conservation, maintaining harbor depths and controlling sediment spread from dredging operations.

“By incorporating the add-on shoreline module, MIKE 21 Shoreline Morphology, you can make long-term predictions of shoreline morphology and better understand the impact of sedimentation on complex coastal structures,” according to their announcement.

 

