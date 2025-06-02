Back to overview
Home Dredging Today USACE proceeding with the Camp Ellis Shoreline Mitigation Project

USACE proceeding with the Camp Ellis Shoreline Mitigation Project

Coastal Protection
June 2, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District recently proceeded with the designs for Phase I of the Camp Ellis Beach Shoreline Damage Mitigation Project.

Photo courtesy of USACE

Phase I of the recommended plan includes the construction of a 750-foot-long stone spur jetty and once constructed, will be followed by placement of beach fill (Phase II) along Camp Ellis Beach.

Design and construction of this project comes after many years of study and coordination, and it is the district’s intent to advertise a construction contract as soon as possible.

The schedule for construction is dependent upon finalization of plans and specifications, which are well underway, and availability of funding for construction.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles