RE:BEACH – Big milestone for coastal resilience in San Diego County

Beach Nourishment
June 11, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

SANDAG – San Diego Association of Governments has officially selected RE:BEACH, the City of Oceanside’s community-driven shoreline project, as the regional sand retention pilot (RSBP III).

photo courtesy of Rebeach Oceanside

This will provide further support for the implementation, monitoring, and analysis for the RE:BEACH pilot program, as a model for future shoreline planning.

Led by the City of Oceanside – Government and in partnership with Resilient Cities Catalyst (rcc.city), RE:BEACH began as an international design competition to address coastal erosion.

With support from SANDAG’s Shoreline Preservation Working Group, the project will now receive further support for improving shoreline policy and planning efforts across the region.

The “Living Speedbumps” pilot – created by ICM (Australia) and implemented with local firm GHD – features artificial headlands and an offshore reef to stabilize sand and slow wave energy.

With a robust monitoring program funded by a grant from the California Coastal Commission, the project includes baseline monitoring to support long-term learning and deepen regional understanding of sediment movement.

