VIDEO of the large-scale environmental remediation project at Munger Landing

June 5, 2025, posted by Zlatan Hrvacevic

At the heart of Duluth, Minnesota—just upstream from Lake Superior—Brennan led a large-scale environmental remediation project at Munger Landing, removing historical contamination from over 34 acres of the St. Louis River.

This multi-year effort addressed legacy pollutants including PCBs, mercury, dioxins, and furans through precision hydraulic dredging, sediment dewatering, water treatment, and the strategic placement of clean sand and habitat materials.

In close coordination with GEI Consultants and under oversight from a wide range of stakeholders—including the US EPA, US Army Corps of Engineers, and the states of Minnesota and Wisconsin—Brennan executed a complex operation designed to restore the riverbed and support long-term environmental health.

The scale and scope of this project demanded constant coordination, innovation, and respect for the environment,” said Project Manager Casey Evenson.

Once dredging was completed, Brennan applied a clean sand cover—typically 6–12 inches thick—across the entire footprint to isolate any remaining contaminants and restore the habitat.

