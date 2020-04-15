CPRA Webinar on Decade of Restoration

Image source: CPRA

Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) will host a webinar named ‘Deepwater Horizon 10: A Decade of Restoration’ today.

“Join CPRA’s Chief of Engineering, Rudy Simoneaux, for a presentation on CPRA’s efforts to restore our coast since the Deepwater Horizon oil spill that occurred on April 20, 2010,” said CPRA in their latest release.

The presentation, set for 3:00 pm, will focus on BP settlement-funded projects and will include details on how these critical projects were developed from concept to construction.

Discussion topics will include CPRA’s use of dredges for coastal restoration, barrier island restoration, marsh creation, and other upcoming CPRA restoration initiatives.

Click here for presentation details.

