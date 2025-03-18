Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Landry inks order for ‘Gulf of America’ change to all state laws

Landry inks order for ‘Gulf of America’ change to all state laws

Coastal Erosion
March 18, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Last week in Terrebonne Parish, Governor Jeff Landry signed an executive order that directs state agencies to change all references to the Gulf of Mexico in Louisiana laws and other documents to the “Gulf of America.”

photo courtesy of CPRA

According to the Louisiana CPRA, Landry urged Congress to formally recognize the name, establish uniform offshore boundaries, and ensure Louisiana receives its fair share of resource management and revenue.

That means we’re going to all get the same amount of miles off the coast as everyone else,” Landry said.

Increased offshore funding could provide critical support for coastal projects, including those that extend southward to the Gulf, like Morganza to the Gulf of America, where CPRA serves as the non-federal sponsor.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles