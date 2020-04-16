RECOVER Lake Okeechobee Measure Approved

Image source: USACE

The RECOVER Lake Okeechobee Stage Performance Measure used to evaluate regional scenarios for the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan (CERP) has been approved by the RECOVER (Restoration, Coordination & Verification) Executive Committee.

RECOVER (REstoration COordination & VERification) is a multi-agency team of scientists, modelers, planners and resource specialists who organize and apply scientific and technical information in ways that are essential in supporting the objectives of the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan (CERP).

The RECOVER team conducts scientific and technical evaluations and assessments for improving CERP’s ability to restore, preserve and protect the south Florida ecosystem while providing for the region’s other water-related needs.

The RECOVER Lake Okeechobee Stage Performance Measure that represents the conclusions of scientists and planners charged with researching and applying scientific information to restore and protect the Everglades, has been approved by the RECOVER Executive Committee,” said Angie Dunn, Jacksonville District’s Environmental Branch Chief.

As restoration of the Everglades progresses, it is important to be able to estimate the ecological response to restoration projects and the program as a whole. Performance measures are tools to allow managers to evaluate the impact and effectiveness of the CERP.

 

