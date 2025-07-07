Back to overview
Home Dredging Today USACE removes sediment from Lake Lure and Broad River

USACE removes sediment from Lake Lure and Broad River

Dredging
July 7, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Contractors supporting the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are removing sediment from Lake Lure and the Broad River in support of Hurricane Helene recovery operations in Western North Carolina.

photo courtesy of USACE

Using heavy equipment such as excavators and rock trucks, crews are creating a passable waterway for barges to access and remove submerged debris.

This sediment removal effort is a key step toward restoring safe conditions for the local community and facilitating long-term recovery, USACE said.

photo courtesy of USACE

So far, more than 48,000 cubic yards/more than 31,000 tons of soil and debris have been removed.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles