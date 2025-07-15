Back to overview
CPRA developing the 2029 Coastal Master Plan

Coastal Protection
July 15, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) is soliciting new project ideas for the development of the 2029 Coastal Master Plan, which will guide future coastal restoration and protection efforts.

Photo courtesy of CPRA

The Coastal Master Plan, updated every six years, serves as Louisiana’s strategic roadmap for addressing land loss and increased flood risk along the coast.

The 2029 plan will build upon decades of scientific research and engineering to identify and prioritize projects that provide significant benefits to communities and the environment for decades to come.

The 2029 Master Plan is an opportunity to reimagine what our coast can be for future generations,” said CPRA Executive Director Michael Hare. “We encourage everyone with innovative ideas to participate in this process so we can continue to protect our communities, environment, and way of life.”

CPRA is especially seeking projects that restore and sustain coastal habitats, reduce storm surge-based flood risk for communities, maintain or improve estuarine gradients to support diverse ecosystems, and provide benefits under future conditions of sea level rise and subsidence without requiring extensive maintenance.

To support the effort, CPRA will host an informational webinar on July 18, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. CST, to provide an overview of the Coastal Master Plan.

Also, CPRA will hold a series of regional public workshops in July and August to engage directly with interested parties, answer questions, and provide feedback on project ideas.

