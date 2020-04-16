Van Oord Presents Annual Report and Changes to the Board

zoom Dubai Harbor project/ Van Oord photo

The General Meeting of Shareholders of Van Oord N.V. was held on 15 April 2020, during which the 2019 Annual Report was presented and a change of the supervisory membership was approved.

After almost 12 years as a member of the Van Oord Supervisory Board, Mr Koos van Oord has formally stepped down. He will attend the supervisory board meetings until September 2020.

Mr Kommer Damen also stepped down from the Supervisory Board after 12 years.

During the meeting, Mr Paul Verheul was appointed as a new member of the Supervisory Board.

The term of 3 Supervisory Board members ended in April. Mr Laurent Josi, Mr Hoek and Mr van der Ven were reappointed for another 4 years.

The composition of the Supervisory Board will be from September as follows: Niek Hoek, Chair, and members, Jean-Marie Laurent Josi, Hans van der Ven, Rob Kretzers, Paul Verheul and Jan Valkier.

In the Annual Report 2019 Van Oord looked back at a challenging year. The report provides an overview of the results and activities achieved in 2019.

It explains the strategy and describes the environment in which Van Oord operates as a maritime contractor, and the way in which it creates value for stakeholders. The report provides information on both the financial and the non-financial results of the company.

The 2019 Annual Report is available here.