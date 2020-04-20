Deepwater Horizon: CPRA Highlights Decade of Restoration

zoom Image source: CPRA

Today, on the 10 year anniversary of the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) reflects on the tragedy and the decade of coastal restoration progress that has contributed to the state’s overall recovery.

On April 20, 2010, the Deepwater Horizon oil rig explosion initiated an immense tragedy that took eleven lives and spewed over three million barrels of oil into the Gulf of Mexico, causing one of the largest environmental disasters in U.S. history.

“The Deepwater Horizon oil spill was an unprecedented disaster that sadly claimed the lives of 11 men 10 years ago today. We will never forget them, nor their families, who have been forever impacted by this tragedy, and I am praying for all who suffered loss that day,” said Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards.

“It further crippled Louisiana’s already fragile coastal ecosystems, which millions relied upon for their livelihood. But through hard work and dedication we have made great advancements. The disaster has become the impetus for some of the biggest projects in our coastal master plan and an opportunity for our state to grow its restoration and water management economy. It is our hope that in the coming years Louisiana will be building more coastline than it is losing each year.”

As a result of the various legal settlements and fines imposed, more than $7.29 billion in settlement money will be awarded to the State of Louisiana for coastal projects through 2031, and another $1 billion will be awarded for economic damages. CPRA, the lead trustee administering the Louisiana settlements, has seized on the decade since the spill, making significant strides toward the restoration of the Louisiana coastline.

Coastal Project Funding in Louisiana Using Oil Spill Settlement Funds: