Deepwater Horizon: CPRA Highlights Decade of Restoration

Image source: CPRA

Today, on the 10 year anniversary of the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) reflects on the tragedy and the decade of coastal restoration progress that has contributed to the state’s overall recovery. 

On April 20, 2010, the Deepwater Horizon oil rig explosion initiated an immense tragedy that took eleven lives and spewed over three million barrels of oil into the Gulf of Mexico, causing one of the largest environmental disasters in U.S. history.

“The Deepwater Horizon oil spill was an unprecedented disaster that sadly claimed the lives of 11 men 10 years ago today. We will never forget them, nor their families, who have been forever impacted by this tragedy, and I am praying for all who suffered loss that day,” said Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards.

“It further crippled Louisiana’s already fragile coastal ecosystems, which millions relied upon for their livelihood. But through hard work and dedication we have made great advancements. The disaster has become the impetus for some of the biggest projects in our coastal master plan and an opportunity for our state to grow its restoration and water management economy. It is our hope that in the coming years Louisiana will be building more coastline than it is losing each year.”

As a result of the various legal settlements and fines imposed, more than $7.29 billion in settlement money will be awarded to the State of Louisiana for coastal projects through 2031, and another $1 billion will be awarded for economic damages. CPRA, the lead trustee administering the Louisiana settlements, has seized on the decade since the spill, making significant strides toward the restoration of the Louisiana coastline.

Coastal Project Funding in Louisiana Using Oil Spill Settlement Funds:

  • Projects Completed (9 projects): $555 million;
  • Projects in or Near Construction Phase (12 projects): $320 million;
  • Projects in Engineering & Design (26 projects): $4.21 billion.

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

CPRA Decade of Restoration

Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) will host a webinar named ‘Deepwater Horizon ...

read more →

CPRA Unveils Recipients of CSAP

The Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority of Louisiana (CPRA) has announced this year’s recipients of ...

read more →

Protecting the Maurepas Swamp

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced yesterday that the RESTORE Council has voted to approve $130 million ...

read more →

Events>

<< Apr 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 1 2 3

Navingo Career Event 2020

The Navingo Career Event is Europe’s biggest career event for the maritime,…

read more >

LA Restoration Project Complete

The $18.7 million Queen Bess Island restoration project is now officially complete – making the Brown Pelican ...

read more →

CPRA Accomplishments in 2019

The Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) has released its 2019 Year in Review outlining ...

read more →

Queen Bess Island VIDEO Update

﻿ The Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) has just announced the latest video update from ...

read more →

Cole's Bayou Project Completed

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) announced ...

read more →

Protecting Rockefeller Area

Construction is currently underway at Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge to add an additional mile of shoreline protection ...

read more →

Turtle Bay Dredging in Full Swing

Dredging work is now underway at the Northwest Turtle Bay Marsh Creation project, Louisiana Coastal Protection and ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Queen Bess Work Progresses

The Queen Bess Island restoration project in Barataria Bay, conducted by Pontchartrain Partners, is in full swing ...

read more →

The FY2020 Partnership Fund

The Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) is accepting proposals for the FY 2020 Conservation and ...

read more →

Christening of CSD J.R. Chatry

A christening ceremony of the 30-inch hydraulic cutter suction dredger (CSD) J.R. Chatry, the Weeks Marine’s newest ...

read more →

CPRA Event in Port Sulphur

Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) has just announced that their Coastal Connections ...

read more →

Grand Isle Deal Inked

The Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) has signed a partnership agreement with the Grand ...

read more →

Queen Bess Project Starts This Fall

The Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) has awarded the contract to restore Queen Bess ...

read more →