VIDEO Mud Cat Busy in Colorado

Mud Cat Dredges has just released this beautiful video about their Mud Cat Model MC 40E Dredge, used to clean out a lake in Colorado.

The MC 40E is pumping to multiple centrifuges for rapid mechanical dewatering on shore.

According to Mud Cat, the radio remote control system allows the operator to move back and forth between the centrifuges and the dredge.

The Mud Cat 40E electric auger dredge is easily transported on a single truck or 40ft ocean container, said the company.