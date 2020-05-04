Peel Marina Dredging Moves Ahead

Image source: Land & Water

The Peel Marina dredging program, located in the town of Peel, Isle of Man, is moving forward according to schedule, Land & Water just announced. 

“As part of a large-scale project, we have constructed a temporary draining lagoon in a field upstream of the marina. Now, our team is using a long reach excavator on a floating pontoon to transport material to the lagoon. This will then be drained over a number of months before being suitable for transportation,” said Land & Water.

Excess water is being drained back into the River Neb after satisfying environmental standards agreed with the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA).

Peel Marina is fed by a river system and has been silted up over several years.

Image source: Land & Water

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Dunedin Marina Dredging in June

Because of the dredging of shallow area, the Dunedin Marina boat ramp will close to the general public effective ...

read more →

Land and Water Crew Busy in Peel

Land and Water Services is currently working on an exciting project at Peel Marina, located in the town of Peel, ...

read more →

River Parrett Work Moves Ahead

Somerset Rivers Authority (SRA) yesterday announced the latest update from the River Parrett dredging scheme, ...

read more →

Events>

<< May 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

Navingo Career Event 2020

The Navingo Career Event is Europe’s biggest career event for the maritime,…

read more >

All Set for Peel Marina Dredging

Work to remove 44,000 tonnes of silt from Peel Marina is set to begin on Monday, 13 January. The first stage will ...

read more →

Yas Channel Dredging Wraps Up

Abu Dhabi’s Department of Transport has announced the completion of the Yas Channel Expansion Project – just ...

read more →

Runcorn Docks Back in Action

Peel Ports Group has marked the full reopening of Runcorn Docks on the Manchester Ship Canal, following a £4 ...

read more →

La Conner Marina Gig Underway

Dredging works that will maintain safe depths for vessels traveling the north and south basins of the La Conner ...

read more →

Spoilbank Marina Plan Progresses

On-site environmental investigations for the McGowan Government’s Spoilbank Marina project in Port Hedland ...

read more →

Haslar Marina Dredging Underway

Jenkins Marine Ltd has started a routine maintenance dredging project in Haslar Marina for marina operators Dean ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Improving Peters Creek, PA

The Peach Bottom Marina, located on Fulton Township’s Peters Creek in Pennsylvania, closed September 3 for dredging ...

read more →

Cape Jaffa Marina Dredge Update

The Kingston District Council, South Australia, has just released the latest update on the Cape Jaffa Marina ...

read more →

Grants for Beardstown Dredging

The City of Beardstown (IL) has received grants that will allow it to complete a dredging project at its marina, an ...

read more →

Spoilbank Marina New Design

The Government of Western Australia today announced that the Port Hedland Spoilbank Marina design will include a ...

read more →

Sixty-Six Marina Dredge Underway

A dredging program at the Pier Sixty-Six Marina in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, aimed to remove silt and other ...

read more →

Ayia Napa Marina VIDEO Update

﻿ Ayia Napa Marina has just released the latest construction progress update for this unique development project in ...

read more →