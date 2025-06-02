Plans for new marina in Gandia include dredging

Back to overview
June 2, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The local council in Gandia, Spain, has just announced plans for a brand new marina.

photo courtesy of Ajuntament de Gandia

This is going to be a key part of the transformation of the Grau and the beach area,” said mayor José Manuel Prieto. “We’re expecting it to create jobs too, thanks to a serious business investment that’ll expand our town’s nautical scene.”

The plans include a modern and sustainable marina with 268 moorings, 163 parking spaces, a 1,440-square-metre clubhouse and separate areas for leisure, water sports and boat services.

Upgrades include dredging, fully refurbishing the docks and pontoons, adding fingers (those walkways for boats), and improving facilities so they can handle larger vessels. 

The council’s already working on getting the green light for the project, and if all goes to plan, building work should start in September.

