Dredging moves ahead at Ardersier Energy Transition Facility

June 30, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Haventus said that the dredging operations are in full swing at Ardersier Energy Transition Facility on the approach channel and inner harbor.

photo courtesy of Haventus

This project is set to provide the depth of water at 12.4m CD and width of harbor needed by the vessels supporting the offshore wind industry.

Our quayside is close to completion, providing load-bearing capacities significantly in excess of offshore wind developer requirements,” Haventus said. “We are on schedule for the facility to become operational in Q4 2025.”

Once completed, Ardersier is set to play an important role in enabling the deployment of offshore wind projects at the pace and scale needed to support energy security, meeting net zero targets and ultimately helping to lower the cost of power to consumers and industry.

The 450-acre site is accessed via an initial >650 meters of quay, with a further 1 kilometer of quay development forming the centrepiece of the site’s future expansion.

The facility will be key to deploying offshore wind projects over the next decade and an important enabler  to Scotland achieving net zero by 2045.

