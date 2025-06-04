Urgent maintenance dredging at Cullen Bay in full swing

Back to overview
Dredging
June 4, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Urgent maintenance dredging work at Darwin’s Cullen Bay is moving forward according to schedule.

phot courtesy of Cullen Bay Marina NT, Australia

In the latest project update, Cullen Bay Marina NT, Australia, said that the dredging operations are now moving into Cut 3 and 4 which is the most congested/difficult work area of the dredge campaign.

The dredging crews will use the night shift to action the areas which will be the most interruptive and difficult under traffic, then pull South during the day shift to allow vessel traffic.

This vessel traffic will involve passing over the anchor spread of the dredge, which will need to be loosened to fall flat, said Cullen Bay Marina NT, Australia.

The dredging work is anticipated to be completed by July/August 2025, subject to progress.

Also, dredging will be undertaken in accordance with environmental requirements, including controlling and monitoring water quality and managing cutter suction dredger operations.

The facility supports the movement of over 150,000 passengers each year, with approximately 150 ferry services between Darwin and Tiwi Islands and 4,000 services between Darwin and Mandorah.

