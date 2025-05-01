Back to overview
Home Dredging Today EXCLUSIVE: NMDC to build new marina in Oman

EXCLUSIVE: NMDC to build new marina in Oman

Business development
May 1, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

NMDC Group has won a contract to build a new marina in Oman.

photo courtesy of NMDC

The value of the contract is AED 383 million ($104.2 million).

As part of the agreement, NMDC will execute all the works related to the construction of a marina project in the Sultanate of Oman.

The duration of the project is 15 months.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles