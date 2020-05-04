VIDEO Damen DOP250 Dredge Pump in Italy

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Damen Shipyards has just released this beautiful video about their DOP250 dredge pump on a wire crane, doing a beach replenishment job on the Mediterranean coast in Italy.

Due to coastal erosion the beach in the Gulf of Follonica has diminished rapidly, said Damen.

The DOP submersible dredge pump has been used to mine sand and pump it ashore. The DOP pump was suspended from the wire crane and lowered to the dredging depth following the sea bottom.

The dredged sand was dispersed over the beach using bulldozers.