Damen expands reach with third partnership in the Indian subcontinent

April 23, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Square Port Shipyard, located 250 km south of Mumbai, and Damen Technical Cooperation have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the first step of a significant new relationship.

Photo courtesy of Damen

It will see the two organizations working together to develop the shipyard with the aim of building a range of high-quality Damen vessels to meet the needs of the regional market. This agreement represents Damen’s third partnership in the Indian subcontinent.

A physical presence in one of the world’s fastest growing economies is critical for Damen Shipyards,” said Dingeman van Worden, Damen’s Regional Sales Director Asia. “This partnership with Square Port Shipyard will enable us to bring our shipbuilding culture with its unique combination of quality and competitive prices to India’s maritime sector.”

Damen is widely known for its design and construction of ships and ship maintenance, as well as repairs and conversions.

This agreement is a significant step in our vision to transform India’s maritime landscape through innovative technologies and sustainable methodologies,” added Mr Fattesingh Patil, Director of Square Port Shipyards Pvt. Ltd. “Access to the latest ship building technology and processes will give us a competitive advantage and address the issue of capacity constraints plaguing the Indian ship building and repair industry.”

The Damen Technical Cooperation programme works with shipyards around the world, supporting them in modernizing their facilities and enabling them to build Damen vessels to the highest standards. A broad range of associated maritime services can also be accessed.

