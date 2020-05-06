Bogojevo and Prahovo Expansion Plans on Display

zoom Image source: RB Luka Prahovo

The Ministry of Construction, Transportation and Infrastructure of the Republic of Serbia has awarded contracts for the preparation of technical documentation for the expansion of the Danubian ports of Bogojevo and Prahovo to two consortia.

The contract for the expansion of Bogojevo Port is worth $718,700, the infrastructure ministry said a notice posted on its website. The value of the contract for Prahovo Port is $275,773.

The contract for the preparation of the Bogojevo Port expansion technical documentation was awarded to a consortium of Exting, Trioprojekt, Utving VS, Geo-Test, Geosystem, Midvej, Termoenergo inzenjering, Goran Jovanovski PR Rsings and Demetra.

A consortium of Exting, Trioprojekt, Utving VS, Geo-Test, Geosystem, Midvej, Goran Jovanovski PR Rsings, Demetra and Institut za rudarstvo i metalurgiju Bor won the contract for Prahovo Port.

According to the ministry, these expansion projects will make the two ports eligible for inclusion in the Core TEN-T river port network.