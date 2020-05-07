PHOTO: Blankenburg Connection Contours Take Shape

The contours of the Blankenburg Connection in the Netherlands are now clearly taking shape, DEME Group said in their latest announcement.

BAAK, the consortium including Ballast Nedam and DEME, is building the new road connection between the A20 at Vlaardingen and the A15 at Rozenburg.

“The new highway includes a complex immersed tunnel, and highlights the synergies between DEME’s core activities, combining our dredging capabilities with our wide-ranging infra marine engineering skills,” DEME said.

According to Ballast Nedam, the Blankenburg Connection will link the A20 at Vlaardingen to the A15 in the port area, giving rise to a number of significant positive impacts on the accessibility and economic situation of the entire region.

It will feature two intersections, a land tunnel and a tunnel beneath the River Scheur.