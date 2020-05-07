PHOTO: Blankenburg Connection Contours Take Shape

Photo courtesy: Rijkswaterstaat/Danny Cornelissen

The contours of the Blankenburg Connection in the Netherlands are now clearly taking shape, DEME Group said in their latest announcement. 

BAAK, the consortium including Ballast Nedam and DEME, is building the new road connection between the A20 at Vlaardingen and the A15 at Rozenburg.

“The new highway includes a complex immersed tunnel, and highlights the synergies between DEME’s core activities, combining our dredging capabilities with our wide-ranging infra marine engineering skills,” DEME said.

According to Ballast Nedam, the Blankenburg Connection will link the A20 at Vlaardingen to the A15 in the port area, giving rise to a number of significant positive impacts on the accessibility and economic situation of the entire region.

It will feature two intersections, a land tunnel and a tunnel beneath the River Scheur.

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Dredger McFarland at Fort Mifflin

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Philadelphia District’s deep-draft hopper dredger McFarland is back home at ...

read more →

Sarasota Beachfill Nears End

The Sarasota County portion of Manasota Key’s beach renourishment project is set to be completed within a week, ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (February 17-23, 2020).   ...

read more →

Events>

<< May 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

Navingo Career Event 2020

The Navingo Career Event is Europe’s biggest career event for the maritime,…

read more >

Deepening of Port Tampa Bay

In the early 1900s, the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers completed a project to deepen the channel leading to Port Tampa ...

read more →

Pinocchio Leaves La Reunion

DEME Group has just released this beautiful photo of their backhoe dredger ‘Pinocchio’ waving La Réunion goodbye, ...

read more →

Chesapeake Dredging Underway

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company (GLDD) is currently doing maintenance dredging in Chesapeake Bay by removing ...

read more →

Carolina Busy in Corpus Christi

The Port of Corpus Christi’s $410 million Channel Improvement Project, conducted by Great Lakes Dredge and Dock ...

read more →

Pampus Dredging Moves Ahead

Wasa Dredging, a Finnish water construction company, today shared this beautiful photo of their backhoe dredger ...

read more →

Top Dredging Photos of 2019

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular photos that marked the 2019 dredging season.   ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Bell 200 Working in Belgium (PHOTO)

Bell Dredging Pumps BV has just released a photo of their Bell 200 dredging pump with double cutter head working in ...

read more →

Charleston Post 45 Deepening

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District, has just released this beautiful photo of the first load of ...

read more →

FIMI Scheme Makes Progress

The Fire Island Inlet to Moriches Inlet Coastal Storm Risk Management Project (FIMI) continues making progress, the ...

read more →

DEME Duo Working in Africa (PHOTO)

DEME Group has just unveiled this photo from a challenging port expansion project completed in Ghana. Building on ...

read more →

Emma Schmitz Seawall Meeting

Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR) and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will host an Open House Tuesday, July 16, ...

read more →

New Sand Arrives at Upham

The Army Corps of Engineers’ Jacksonville District contractor, Norfolk Dredging, began the latest work on the ...

read more →