Home Dredging Today DEME Group: Oosterweel project moves ahead

DEME Group: Oosterweel project moves ahead

May 5, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The first tunnel element of the Scheldt Tunnel is floating up in the construction dock in Zeebrugge, Belgium – a feat of precision engineering of the TM COTU team, as 60,000 tons of concrete must be balanced to within a centimeter.

Since mid-April, all eight tunnel elements have been lying underwater, held down by five ballast tanks each. Now, the tanks of the first element are being pumped out, allowing it to rise carefully to the surface,” DEME said.

photo courtesy of DEME

“After floating up, concrete is added inside the tunnel element at specific points to serve as ballast, ensuring it floats perfectly level. Meanwhile, excavation work is underway to open the dyke of the construction dock, carving out the passage the elements will use to leave the dock.”

According to the current schedule, the first tunnel element will depart on May 19th for a 100 km journey via the North Sea and the Scheldt to Antwerp.

