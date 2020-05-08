DEME Wraps Up San Pedro Job

Image source: DEME

In Ivory Coast, DEME Group recently completed a challenging capital dredging project for the extension of the Port of San Pedro, the second largest port in the country.

“With our trailing suction hopper dredgers ‘Marieke’ and ‘Orwell’ we deepened the access channel and executed land reclamation works for a new port terminal,” said DEME.

“Over the years our teams developed significant expertise across the African continent, with a strong track record of successful port expansion projects.”

The Belgian dredging, environmental and marine engineering group DEME is an international market leader for complex marine engineering works.

 

