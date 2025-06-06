Back to overview
Home Dredging Today DEME in Gdańsk: Official opening of terminal T3 at Baltic Hub

DEME in Gdańsk: Official opening of terminal T3 at Baltic Hub

Dredging
June 6, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

DEME Group said that the new Baltic Hub T3 terminal in Gdańsk was officially inaugurated today, a key moment for Poland’s maritime sector and a step forward in positioning the country as a logistics leader in the Baltic region.

photo courtesy of DEME

Together with Budimex, DEME played a key role in delivering this major terminal project, with our team responsible for the dredging and land reclamation works,” the company said.

The terminal features a 717 m long, 17.5 m deep quay and 36 hectares of reclaimed land.

With state-of-the-art yard equipment and capacity for 1.5 million additional TEUs annually, Baltic Hub T3 is set to become one of Europe’s largest container terminals, and the leading hub in the Baltic Sea.

There was a strong focus on sustainability throughout the project: dredged material was reused as infill for the terminal, the nearby beach remained open and protected, and environmentally friendly equipment as well as low-CO2 concrete was used, DEME concluded.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles